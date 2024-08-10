PGT doc found dead at RG Kar; CM assures action against culprits

Kolkata: Under mysterious circumstances, a Post Graduate Trainee (PGT) doctor of RG Kar Medical College was found dead inside a seminar hall of the hospital on Friday morning.



Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, telephoned the parents of the deceased woman and assured them of appropriate action against the culprits.

Police have started a murder case and a Special Investigation Team (SIT) consisting of cops from the Homicide section and Women Grievance Cell has been formed. Sources informed that a portion of the PGT doctor’s collar bone was found broken.

The deceased, a second-year student of the chest medicine department, was on duty on Thursday night.

Her father alleged that she was raped and murdered inside RG Kar Medical College and Hospital and efforts are on to hide the truth.

The semi-nude body of the woman PGT doctor was found inside the seminar hall of the government-run hospital on Friday, the police said.

“We are talking to doctors, nurses, and others who were on duty with her last night. The matter is being investigated,” officials said.

The deceased PGT’s friends and other doctors also alleged that she was raped and murdered.