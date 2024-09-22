PG admission: Result delay hurdle for students of Calcutta University

Kolkata: Students from various colleges affiliated with Calcutta University are facing significant challenges in securing admission to postgraduate courses due to the delayed release of the fourth semester supplementary exam results. This delay has left many students in a state of uncertainty and frustration. One such student, Ashalot Hossein, currently in his sixth semester in the Journalism and Mass Communication department at Vidyasagar College, missed his fourth semester exam in August 2023 due to a severe bout of Dengue fever. Despite taking the supplementary exam in August 2024, the results have not yet been published.

In a written appeal to the college authorities for the fast publication of results, Hossein expressed his distress: “I gave my fourth semester supplementary exam in August 2024. But the result hasn’t been published yet. Due to this, my graduation marksheet remains incomplete and I am unable to apply for PG admission at universities.” According to Hossein, over 30 other students are in a similar predicament. Despite passing their other exams, these students are unable to secure admission to postgraduate courses due to the incomplete results. Hossein said, “Already Calcutta University has published notification for PG admission notification. Without getting results in time, I am being deprived.” Calls to the Vice-Chancellor and Registrar of Calcutta University regarding the issue have gone unanswered.