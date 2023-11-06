PFA starts campaign against animal sacrifices in temples during Kali Puja

Raiganj: With an objective to stop animal sacrifices during Kali Puja, the members of People For Animal (PFA) of North Dinajpur district have launched a campaign in the district.



They have posted appeals against animal sacrifice on social media and sent letters to different committees of Kali temples, including Baira Kalimata temple in Kaliyaganj and Ekarchhala Kalimata temple in Goalpokhar, urging them to stop animal sacrifice in the temple premises.

It is reported that every year more than 1000 goats are sacrificed in the temples of Baira Kalimata and Ekarchhala Kalimata.

Previously, hundreds used to be sacrificed in the temple of Debinagar Kali Mata. However, committee members stopped animal sacrifice in 2017. The PFA members for the last 10 years have been actively campaigning against animal sacrifice in the district. Reportedly, the number has reduced in the district in the last few years. Some temple committees have not been able to stop animal sacrifices owing to a section of devotees.

Bidyut Bikash Bhadra, the president of Baira Kalimata Mandir Committee said: “For the last few years we have been trying to avoid animal sacrifices but owing to the demand among a section of devotees, we could not succeed completely. However, the number of sacrifices has reduced.

This year too we have urged them to stop animal sacrifices. We are trying to convince the devotees.”

Gautam Tantia, secretary of North Dinajpur unit of PFA said: “Owing to our campaign in the last few years the number of animal sacrifices has reduced in the district. Some temples have stopped it too. This year we also introduced an intensive campaign through social media, leaflets and banners.”