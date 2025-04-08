Petrol pump critically injured in shootout in Alipurduar

Alipurduar: A petrol pump worker was critically injured in a late-night shootout at a fuel station along National Highway 31/C in the Chaltatala area under Samuktala Police Station. The incident occurred around 11:30 pm on Monday.

The victim, Ajay Mondal (54), was shot in the back of the head at close range while on duty. According to initial reports, two helmeted and one masked assailant arrived at the pump under the pretext of refuelling. Without any apparent provocation, one of them fired at Ajay and fled the scene.

At the time of the incident, another worker, Shasthi Das, was inside the pump office. He did not witness the shooting but discovered Ajay lying unconscious and bleeding outside the kiosk shortly after. Mistaking the situation for a stroke-related collapse, bystanders initially transported Ajay to Alipurduar District Hospital.

Doctors there referred him, where the incident was disclosed. A CT scan at a private nursing home in Cooch Behar revealed a bullet lodged in his skull. As his condition worsened, Ajay was shifted to another private facility in Siliguri, where he underwent emergency surgery.

The truth emerged after police reviewed CCTV footage from the pump, confirming that Ajay had been shot. A bullet casing was also recovered from the scene.

Local resident Pradeep Roy said: “We didn’t hear any gunshot, possibly due to passing traffic. It was only after reviewing CCTV footage that we realised he had been shot.”

Police suspect the incident may have stemmed from personal enmity, as no robbery or theft was reported. “Had it been a robbery attempt, money would have been taken,” an officer said. The petrol pump has since been closed for investigation.

District Superintendent of Police Y Raghuvamshi stated: “We have launched a full investigation into the shooting. Security along National Highway 31/C has been tightened and naka checkings are underway.”