Petrapole-Benapole: CM shares World Bank recognition of Bengal’s effort to streamline border trade

Kolkata: Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee highlighted the World Bank’s recognition of West Bengal’s efforts in enhancing cross-border trade efficiency at the Petrapole-Benapole border, following Union Home minister Amit Shah’s inauguration of new facilities at the site.

The state’s Suvidha Vehicle Facilitation System has revolutionised trade operations, reducing vehicle wait times from 45 days to zero, benefiting over 800,000 vehicles and earning praise from the Government of India for e-Governance.

Banerjee’s social media post featured a video of Cecile Fruman, the World Bank’s Director of Regional Integration for South Asia, commending the initiative’s impact and potential for broader application across India’s Integrated Check Points.

The Yatri Suvidha initiative at Petrapole’s passenger terminal has also eased entry for nearly 100,000 travellers, minimising queues and improving their experience. Fruman noted her March 2023 visit, where she observed trucks’ wait times cut to just 14 hours, underscoring the program’s significant contribution to regional trade.