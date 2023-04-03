‘Pet-friendly cafés on the rise in city’

kolkata: The number of pet-friendly cafés in the city is steadily increasing. Quietly nestled in the posh Hemanta Mukherjee Sarani in Lake Terrace is ‘The Common Room café’ that has over a short span of time become one of the best places in town to take your dogs to.



“Being an avid pet lover and rescuer, I believe that pets should not be deprived while a family is going out to have a good time. That is why I run a pet-friendly café where people can come along with their friends, family and pets.

My beloved four-legged daughter Sansa who is already very popular around the neighbourhood, spends most of the time in the café, interacting with other pets and human visitors,” says Nilanjan Banerjee, owner of ‘The Common Room.’

The café has also arranged for pet meets where special pet menus were launched and competitions like fetch-and-sit were organised.

Another popular dining space ‘The Green House’ that opened in 2017 now has two branches in Jatin Bagchi Road and Salt Lake; it was one of the first pet-friendly cafés to open in the city. It houses eight dogs – Scotch, Gin, Whiskey, Brandy, Bailey, Casper, Brutus and Jackey.

Green House serves a special menu for furry ‘babies’ that includes items like egg white omelettes and one-pot chicken meals. For treating the pooches on their birthdays, customised cakes made from chicken, peanut butter and eggs are up for grabs.

Swarnaditya Upal Das, the owner of Hondo’s that has been serving the foodies of Kolkata the best of global grub since 2013, gushes about his love for pets: “Hondo’s has been a pet-friendly café since its founder, that is me, has been pet-friendly since birth.”

In both its branches at Jodhpur Park and Chinar Park, Hugo & Finnon Little Russel Street, with adorable photos of pets on its pink and peach walls, is one of the ideal places to take the pets for a day out.

Amit Halder the owner of another pet-friendly cafe Cup e Bong in Kalikapur is the proud parent of four Labradors who frequently visit the café.

The Loafer’s Café with its beautiful floral upholstery in Southern Avenue has special dishes for furry babies.

The Throttle Shrottle Moto Café in Rajarhat is a rustic biker’s café wrapped in greenery that houses rare breeds like a Great Dane, a Dogo Argentino, a wise-looking Persian cat and a big-sized chameleon, is a great place for pets, say visitors and pet parents.