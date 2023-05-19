Perseverance & consistency key to Devdutta’s success: Mother

Kolkata: Devdutta Majhi of Katwa Durgadasi Chaudhurani Girls High School in East Burdwan had expected good Madhyamik results but was pleasantly surprised when she came to know that she had topped the state merit list published by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) on Friday.



Perseverance and consistency is what led to her success in the Board exam, Devdutta’s mother believes. Her mother teaches physics at the same school and her father is a professor in physics also. According to her mother, Devdutta was always a good student and had made it a point to rank first since her nursery days. Pandemic was tough for most people, especially with online classes taking over attending school physically.

However, according to her mother, the pandemic helped her focus on her daughter’s education and help her in her studies.

Devdutta scored 697 marks in total. Her interest lies in mathematics and physics. She wishes to pursue IIT in mechanical and has already started her preparations for the entrance. The WBBSE announced Madhyamik examination results on Friday. Hundred and eighteen students from 16 districts, including East Burdwan, Malda, North and South 24-Parganas, East and West Medinipur, Purulia, Bankura, South Dinajpur, Howrah, Hooghly, Birbhum, Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar, Nadia and Jhargram secured positions in the state merit list. However, there were none from Kolkata district in the state merit list.

Arka Mondal of Taki Ramkrishna Mission High School secured the third rank with 690 marks in total. Arka is a resident of Basirhat in North 24-Parganas, whose mother is a homemaker and father runs a stationary shop. He is interested in mathematics and is aiming to crack NEET and become a doctor.

Amidst the aspirations of becoming doctors and engineers, Tanay Tikadar of Asokenagar Boys Secondary School from North 24-Parganas aims to become an IAS officer. He wants to change the face of the education system and ensure a 100 per cent literacy rate. Tikadar has secured tenth position. He wishes to take Humanities stream in Class XI with a combination of Geography.