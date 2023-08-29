Permanent judge takes charge at Alipurduar District Court

Alipurduar: The permanent judge assumed charge at the Alipurduar District Court on Tuesday. Despite the district court having been operational since April 29, the Jalpaiguri district judge temporarily managed the court’s responsibilities for two days each week.



The district judge conducted sessions on Mondays and Tuesdays. However, a permanent district judge for Alipurduar was appointed, beginning this Tuesday.

Suhrid Majumder, the Public Prosecutor, stated: “District Judge Bibhuti Kheshang has been appointed permanently as of today. Previously, the district judge was presiding for two days a week. The construction of the new district court building will facilitate the functioning of all other courts.”

Hemanta Kumar Roy, Secretary of the Alipurduar Bar Association, expressed satisfaction, saying: “All members of the Bar Association are delighted to have a permanent district judge.

We have been waiting since 2014. This permanent appointment will be highly advantageous. The prompt commencement of the remaining services will greatly benefit the district’s residents.”