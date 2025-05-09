Permanent building of Jalpaiguri Circuit Bench to be inaugurated soon

Jalpaiguri: The permanent building of the Jalpaiguri Circuit Bench of the Calcutta High Court is set to be inaugurated soon, enhancing access to judicial services for the people of North Bengal.

On Thursday, Chief Justice TS Sivagnanam formally received the deed documents for the under-construction facility from the Jalpaiguri district administration at Paharpur. High Court judges Biswajit Basu and Shampa Sarkar, along with the Registrar General and other senior officials, were present during the handover.

“This is a memorable moment,” said the Chief Justice at a press conference. “The monsoon may create some challenges in completing the infrastructure, but the permanent bench will be inaugurated soon. It will deliver state-of-the-art legal services to the people of North Bengal.”

The five-storied building features 13 courtrooms, a chamber for the Chief Justice, a judges’ library, rooms for male and female lawyers, a legal aid centre, meditation room and data centre. It also houses offices for the Advocate General, Solicitor General, their deputies and legal officials.

District Magistrate Shama Parveen stated: “As directed by the state government, the district administration has completed the formal handover of the permanent infrastructure in the presence of the

Chief Justice.”