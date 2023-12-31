Perfume market: North Bengal mulls Agarwood cultivation

Jalpaiguri: After promoting orchid cultivation and establishing orchid gardens, the focus in Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar districts of North Bengal has shifted to planting aromatic Agarwood trees. The department of state Horticulture has taken this initiative, considering the suitable climate for Agar plants, botanically known as Aquilaria malaccensis, in these districts.



A shipment of 35,000 Agar plant seedlings has been procured for this endeavour.

Dr Alok Kumar Mandal, deputy director of the Jalpaiguri district of the state Horticulture department, stated: “Agar seedlings have been brought from Assam and Tripura. They will undergo testing and inspection in our facility. If all is well, further directives will be followed. Commercial cultivation of Agar could contribute to the area’s financial improvement and increased employment opportunities.”

The department of Horticulture highlights Agar as a crucial ingredient in perfume manufacturing, obtained from the Agar plant. The sap of the tree fetches a high price of Rs 2 lakh per kg, and with premium-quality sap, the perfume’s value can rise to Rs 3 lakh per kg.

When an Agar plant reaches 7 to 10 years, the entire plant is wounded, allowing sticky sap to ooze out. A fungus called Sacromania parasitica causes gall formation, leading to the solidification of the sap. After 3 to 5 years of this process, the plant is cut and the Agar sap is extracted through various methods.

Agar cultivation has thrived in Assam and Tripura in the Northeast, with perfume companies purchasing the sap at high prices. Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar districts, sharing similar weather conditions with Assam and Tripura, are considered suitable for Agar production, prompting the state department of Horticulture’s initiative.

Department officials note that countries in the Middle East produce high-quality perfumes from the Agar plant, creating global demand. The production of Agar sap falls short of the demand for perfume manufacturing, leading to the high market prices.