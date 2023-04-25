‘People’s enthusiasm lead to the scuffle at Sitai, re-polling today’

Kolkata: After chaos broke out in Cooch Behar’s Sitai as got people involved in a scuffle and vandalised the area while trying to cast their vote through secret ballot to choose candidates in the Panchayat elections, Trinamool Congress’ national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee said that repolling would be done and action would be taken against those involved. A mob ransacked the ballot box also.



The incident happened soon after a public rally was held by Banerjee. Some people allegedly looted the ballot box and a stampede-like situation occurred.

A huge police force rushed to the spot to control the situation.

TMC’s new campaign ‘Banglar Motamot’ aims to empower people so that they can decide their candidates in the forthcoming Panchayat elections. People at various levels will be able to cast their votes in favour of the candidates they like.

After the incident, Banerjee announced that fresh voting will be organised in Sitai on the same ground from tomorrow 10 am to 5 pm.

“This kind of situation cannot be allowed. People did this because of over-enthusiasm. Tomorrow, fresh secret polling will be organised. I would urge the administration to support us so that people can cast the names of the candidates.”

TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh took to social media and tweeted: “Some untoward incident took place concerning voting post Hon’ble National General Secretary’s meeting. Given the excitement of people for the new ballot system, the crowd hogged the stage in large numbers in an unorganised manner because of which a chaotic situation took place. A re-polling will be called at the same location tomorrow from 10-5 PM.”