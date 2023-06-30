‘People will reply to injustice meted out by BJP on poll day’

Kolkata: Holding a roadshow at Baraboni in West Burdwan, Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee said that on the day of Panchayat elections on July 8, the people of Bengal will give a befitting reply to the injustice that was meted out by the BJP earlier by holding an eight-phase election when the pandemic was claiming lives in this state.



Campaigning ahead of the rural elections, Abhishek took a jibe at the Opposition parties in Bengal who are objecting to the single-phase rural elections in the state.

He said: “We remember what happened in Bengal during the 2021 Assembly elections. To help the BJP the elections were held in eight phases in this state when people were battling the pandemic which was claiming lives. But, in other states such as Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala the election was allowed to be conducted in a single phase.”

Banerjee said that the people of Bengal have not forgotten this injustice and will exact revenge for this on the day of the Panchayat elections in this state. He urged people to vote for Trinamool so that in days to come the BJP can be wiped out entirely from this state and from the country.

Further reminding the rural populace that the Centre is withholding the MGNREGA funds which have directly affected the payment of wages for 100 days work in rural areas, he urged them to join him in Delhi for a protest in days to come.

He said a protest will be staged outside the Krishi Bhavan with 10 lakh protestors as soon as the Panchayat polls are over. He himself will lead the movement, he assured. Abhishek said that he will take responsibility for those who will join him in this protest.

Abhishek reminded people that despite many obstacles brought in the way of the state government by the Centre, the state carried out development works for the people overcoming every hurdle.

He urged people to support the ruling party who has been there with them in their time of difficulty.

Abhishek said the Central government has increased the prices of cooking gas and life-saving medicines while the Bengal government introduced schemes such as Laxmir Bhandar for the welfare of the people during tough times.