People support switch to EVs for goods delivery, says study

KOLKATA: A study revealed that 75 per cent of the residents surveyed across Kolkata and Asansol recognised the transition of the last mile delivery sector to Electric Vehicles (EVs) as a critical measure to combat air pollution and for emission reduction.



About 50 per cent of respondents in the state expressed willingness to switch to brands with strong emission reduction commitments, with Kolkata leading this demand at 61 per cent. Last-mile delivery refers to the transportation of goods from its distribution hub to the door of the customer. As of 2024, the last mile delivery sector alone is responsible for the emission of 500,000 tons of CO2 (as of 2022), a greenhouse gas, into the atmosphere.

These findings, a part of a consumer survey, were released by the Sustainability Mobility Network (SMN), during a recent webinar held on September 9 that marks the occasion of World EV Day.

Titled ‘Consumer Perceptions & Insights in the Last Mile Delivery Sector for the Transition to Electric Vehicles (EVs)’, the survey was conducted to evaluate the key indicators around Last Mile Delivery companies’ fleet transitioning to EVs. The survey further found the dissatisfaction levels amongst consumers in both cities regarding air pollution - Kolkata (50.4 per cent) and Asansol (61.8 per cent).

Only a mere 14 per cent of consumers in Bengal said that they are informed and aware of delivery companies’ initiatives to reduce emissions. The numbers stood at 16.4 per cent in Kolkata and 11.3 per cent

in Asansol.

A total of 3,800 respondents were surveyed across 10 cities, including 373 in Asansol and 371 in Kolkata. TMC MP Sougata Roy said: “The Bengal government has been actively taking measures to address these challenges and the survey reflects the growing awareness of our public about issues like emissions from the delivery vehicles which have become a near constant sight in our cities...”

“India’s businesses should feel confident that there is a ready market for their investments in cleaner vehicles. The consumers’ willingness to support companies that are making climate-conscious choices will be a major driver towards sustainability,” said Tuhin Dutta, Lead, Electric Vehicles, Climate Trends.