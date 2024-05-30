People stand in long queues in Siliguri for packaged water

Siliguri: Thursday saw panic in Siliguri over drinking water with prohibitory orders not to use the Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC)-supplied water for drinking purposes owing to contamination. Uncertainty ruled as packaged water disappeared from the stores and water packaging plants and municipal supply was short of the



assured amount.

Long queues were seen in front of shops selling packaged drinking water. Meanwhile, SMC also sent water tankers to different wards in rotation. There were long queues there as well.

Councillors started distributing water pouches but many reported that they received fewer water pouches than the stipulated amount. Tapan Mandal, a resident of Ward 12, said: “We are in trouble. We have to stand in line to get drinking water since morning. The administration should resolve the issue at the earliest.”

Ratna Mallick from College Para said: “The SMC should have tested the water before supplying it to people. We have already consumed water from the Mahananda River for a few days. Now suddenly, the Mayor has instructed us to stop drinking the water.”

“This is due to a natural calamity. We had no option but to stop people from drinking the water. Deputy Mayor, member of the council of the Water Supply department and I have been visiting boroughs and are making all the necessary arrangements so that people do not have to suffer,” stated Gautam Deb, Mayor. On Wednesday, the Mayor had appealed to the public not to drink the water supplied by SMC till June 2 as the Biochemical Oxygen Demand (BOD) in the water of Mahananda River had increased and could cause illness. The ongoing work on the Teesta Dam at Gajoldoba would be complete and safe water from Teesta would be supplied from June 2 evening, he had assured.

As many as 52 water tanks were supposed to be sent to the wards, but they have been sending 26 water tanks in rotation to each ward. “PHE has been providing us with water tanks and pouches. It is taking some time but they will give us 1 lakh pouches daily,” Deb added.

Packaged water up to 5 liters is available in different shops. However, there is a scarcity of bottles larger than 5 liters. Water packaging plants have not been able to supply 20-liter jars owing to water shortage.

Sachin Chettri, a water supplier from Darjeeling More, said: “We are supplying to our regular customers first. We are trying to give the excess we have to others. We cannot get much underground water.”

CPI(M) Darjeeling district committee staged a protest and gheraoed the Mayor in front of the SMC office on Thursday.