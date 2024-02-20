People should respect the languages they speak: CM

Kolkata: Ahead of the International Mother Language Day on February 21, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on Tuesday, said that people should be proud of the respective languages they speak and reiterated that Bengal is a state which respects every language, religion, caste and creed.



“I will urge people from all religions, speaking different languages across the world, to feel proud of their language,” Banerjee said. She acknowledged the contribution of Bangladesh, Silchar and Karimganj (Assam) for language movement,” she added.

Banerjee is expected to attend a programme at Deshapriya Park on Wednesday late afternoon to commemorate the occasion of ‘International Mother Language Day’. The Chief Minister flagged off 25 advanced ambulances and two mobile dental vans of the Health department from Nabanna and dedicated them to the service of the people. While dedicating the ambulances for people’s service, she said that the remuneration of the Rajya Sabha MPs are utilised for various social work. “The ambulances unveiled today was procured through this. Earlier, more than 200 ambulances were procured through MPs’ remuneration. These funds were also used for police modernisation too. About Rs 67 crore given by these MPs were used for road development too,” Banerjee said.

She instructed the police administration to observe the ‘Safe Drive Save Life’ campaign after the higher secondary examinations to create awareness in road safety among the common people.