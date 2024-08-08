People return from Bangladesh with tales of ‘living in constant fear’

Hili (Indo-Bangladesh border): The immigration checkpoint at the Hili border has witnessed a steady flow of citizens crossing between the two countries on Wednesday. Indian citizens returning from Bangladesh painted a grim picture of the state of affairs of that country. They reported that a group of people were living in constant fear. Women particularly were not venturing out and were confined to their homes out of fear.

Arati Chowdhury, a middle-aged woman from South Dinajpur had travelled to Naogaon, Bangladesh, 15 days ago to visit her mother and brother. Though she had plans to stay for a month, she was forced to return due growing unrest. “The situation in Naogaon is dire. There is violence. People are being attacked with machetes and sticks, beaten and robbed indiscriminately. Shops and homes are being set on fire and destroyed. It was like being under house arrest. I only thought about how to return to India safely. Fortunately, I faced no trouble during my journey back,” she recounted tearfully.

Similar experiences were shared by Kaushik Karmakar, a resident of Bandel, who was working in Bangladesh under a project of an Indian company, for the past two years. “Our project was nearing completion when the violent student protests began. We lived in constant fear, unable to sleep for days and had to stay in groups. Communication was cut off for two days, adding to the stress. Watching from our rooftop in Bogura, we saw looting, arson and rampant violence. Returning to India with the support of the Bangladesh Army and the Indian Embassy, we are relieved but deeply shaken,” stated Karmakar.

On Wednesday, Sudipto Kumar Mondal of the Hili Exporters Association confirmed that the export of raw materials from India to Bangladesh continued despite the unrest. Following a two-day halt, international trade resumed at the Malda border with customs officers holding discussions with Bangladeshi officials at the Zero Point.

Following assurances from Bangladeshi authorities, trucks loaded with onions were dispatched from Malda to Bangladesh. Customs officer Deshdulal Chatterjee stated: “Despite the political instability in Bangladesh, we resumed exports upon receiving assurances. Some trucks are still stuck in Bangladesh but they will be released gradually.” As the situation remains fluid in Bangladesh, security has been heightened on the borders ensuring continuous monitoring to enable safety of those crossing along with maintaining the flow of trade between the two nations.