People rejoice as Mamata declares Digha Jagannath Temple opening on April 29

Kolkata: People from the state who often visit the beach towns of East Midnapore have expressed their happiness after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Banerjee on the first day of BGBS on Wednesday made an announcement of the inauguration of the Jagannath Temple in Digha on April 29.

The people in Digha have also expressed their gratitude to the Chief Minister as the Jagannath Temple will not only boost the state’s tourism sector but will further bring economic changes in the lives of the local people who run small-scale businesses in the area.

The new temple will become an icon of not just Bengal but the entire world.

“What we are constructing is not just for Bengal. It will become an icon of the entire world. It will carry the legacy of Bengal for thousands of years to come. Hence, to make this even more beautiful, we need to take up even more responsibility and greater liability. This has increased our responsibility,” Chief Minister Banerjee had earlier said. The temple, whose construction started in May 2022, will have idols of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Goddess Subhadra. The entire project is coming up on a 22-acre land at an approximate cost of more than Rs 150 crore.

Pranab Bhattacharya, a resident of Dum Dum who frequently visits Digha for business purposes said: “The entire scenario of Digha will change if the temple is open for the devotees. The temple is an architectural marvel. The number of tourists will go up manifold. Not only from Bengal, people from other states will also come to Digha to witness the temple which will also boost the tourism in the region. We are thankful to our Chief Minister for setting up such a gigantic temple in Digha.”

Apurba Maity, originally a resident of Ramnagar who works in a private company in Kolkata said: “There will be a major change in the socio-economic lives of the people in Digha and other beach towns of East Midnapore.