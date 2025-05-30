People raise about Rs 20K to help ailing woman

Raiganj: In a heart warming act of communal harmony, members of the Muslim community at Avor Village in Raiganj Police Station of North Dinajpur district have come together to support a Hindu woman in need. Asha Rajbanshi, a 40-year-old maid servant is suffering from a serious condition of bone decay at the waist, requiring surgery in Kolkata. The economically-backward woman is unable to receive such treatment owing to fund constraints. Some Muslim individuals, including Sofiqul Alam, Manan Ali, Najir Hossain, Mobarak Ali and Kaushak Ali collectively raised Rs 20,300 and handed over it to the woman for her treatment. Asha Rajbanshi, the ailing woman, said: “I have an appointment for a surgical operation at Nil Ratan Sarkar Hospital in Kolkata in the second week of June. However, I was very upset as I did not have the necessary funds for my treatment. Hearing about my difficulties, my Muslim brothers came forward and gave me Rs 20,300 to help with the expenses. I am truly grateful to them for their generous support and for helping me work towards better health.”

Sofiqul Alam, a local bicycle repairer emphasised this sentiment by stating: ”Muslims and Hindus have been residing in the village unitedly for a long period. We are happy to stand by our ailing Hindu sister. We are ready to provide more assistance if she needs it.”

Altab Hossain, the member of Maraikura Gram Panchayat, said: “At the hour both communities need to help each other. When Asha Rajbanshi needed assistance, they supported her out of humanity.”