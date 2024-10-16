People offer puja to 18-handed Goddess on Lakshmi Puja eve

Kolkata: In a remarkable celebration of faith, the 18-handed form of Goddess Lakshmi is being offered Puja in Bamangola, Malda, on Kojagari Lakshmi Puja. While many are familiar with Goddess Durga’s ten arms and weapons, this unique depiction of Lakshmi showcases her with 18 arms, each wielding different weapons.



Traditionally, Goddess Lakshmi is portrayed with two hands — one holding a pot of wealth and the other a grain of rice. However, this special idol features Lakshmi with 18 arms, armed with a variety of weapons, attracting visitors from the morning hours. At the Sri Sri Sarada Tirtha Ashram, the 18-handed Kojagari Lakshmi idol is the centerpiece of the festivities. One of her hands holds the exquisite Sudarshan Chakra of Lord Narayana, while the other 17 arms display a trident, mace, arrows and various other weapons. In addition to these arms, the Goddess is adorned with a rosary, conch and lotus, symbolising her multifaceted nature. Local residents honour Goddess Lakshmi here as a potent and protective deity.

The rituals for this unique idol are equally special. Offerings are made using 16 different items at the ashram, including alta (red dye), kajal, combs and incense. The celebratory feast includes five types of fried dishes, three varieties of vegetables, lentils and a delightful array of sweets.

The ashram also honours various forms of Goddess Durga, such as Sahasrabhuja (thousand-armed), Trishatibhujā (thirty-armed) and Ashtabhuja (eight-armed).