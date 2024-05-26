‘People of Sandeshkhali will teach BJP a tough lesson on polling day’

Kolkata: Campaigning for his party’s candidate of Basirhat Parliamentary seat, Nurul Islam, Trinamool Congress’ (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee said that people of Sandeshkhali will teach BJP a tough lesson while asking the saffron brigade to present a report card on what work they did in this Lok Sabha constituency.



Addressing a public meeting, Abishek said: “I believe the result for Basirhat (Sandeshkhali) is already out rather than on June 4.” He added: “The explosive tapes of Sandeshkhali have proved how BJP orchestrated this sinister plot and one of their leaders, on camera, accepted how BJP leaders paid Rs 2000 to each woman to file fake rape cases.”

Abhishek asserted: “For selling the dignity of women, people of Sandeshkhali will teach BJP a lesson in a manner that they would not be able to enter Sandeshkhali for next 10 years.” Banerjee also accused the BJP of trying to topple an elected state government. He said: “Modi and Amit Shah are coming here and asking people of Bengal to give them 35 seats so they can and ensure Didi (CM Mamata Banerjee) is out of power. We will oust Didi’s elected govt is what Modi-Shah are claiming.”

“These people are not seeking votes in the name of development, social security schemes, education but these people want to put an end to Lakshmir Bhandar and continue plotting Sandeshkhali like a conspiracy,” he alleged.

Asking people of Sandeshkhali to give a befitting reply to BJP on polling day, Banerjee challenged the BJP’s Basirhat candidate Rekha Patra to ask any of your her party leaders to present a 10-year report card for the work done for people of Basirhat and Baduria. Banerjee said he will present his report card highlighting the work done by the TMC-led state government. “You fix the date, time and place and I will expose you all infront of common

people,” he said.

Meanwhile, Abhishek’s roadshow in Metiabruz, part of his Diamond Harbour constituency, got cancelled due to cyclone warning. Banerjee said: “During these hard times, you will find TMC leaders on ground working day and night to help you, taking affected ones to relief camps, providing essential relief materials. We have made all the arrangements in South 24-Parganas. We want to help all the people of distinguished age groups. I would request party workers to be on the ground and help everyone.”