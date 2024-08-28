People of Bengal will thwart bandh: TMC

Kolkata: The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Tuesday asserted that there will be no bandh in the state on Wednesday. While Trinamool Congress leader Kunal Ghosh urged people of Bengal to thwart 12-hour Bangla bandh called by the BJP on Wednesday, another leader Chandrima Bhattacharya who is also a Cabinet minister said it was an attempt by the BJP to stop the business of the state ahead of Durga Puja as lot of financial transactions happen this time of the year.



“In the name of calling bandh, there is an attempt to disrupt the economy of Bengal which is economically the most advanced state. There will be no bandh. People of Bengal will thwart bandh. Bandh culture never worked after Mamata Banerjee became the Chief Minister. In the name of bandh, the BJP is trying to instigate people. People of the state know what they are trying to do. None can create unrest in the state by politicising an issue,” Bhattacharya said.

Bhattacharya also said that after the people of Bengal foiled an attempt to create unrest in the state in the name of Nabanna march. After that the BJP called a bandh on Wednesday. Kunal Ghosh on the other hand said during a press conference: “They have called a bandh. Tomorrow (Wednesday) there will be no bandh. People will foil the bandh. This is BJP’s conspiracy. It is a plot and a conspiracy hatched from Delhi.” Both the leaders urged the people to thwart BJP’s bandh on Wednesday and assured that everything will remain normal.

“We hereby announce a 12-hour Bangla Bandh on Wednesday to protest against atrocities committed on peaceful protestors during Nabanna Abhiyan. With folded hands I ask all the people to participate in the protests and make the bandh successful. We want the end of this autocratic regime….” said BJP state president Sukanta Majumder.