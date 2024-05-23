People of Bengal will reject BJP’s politics of communalism: Abhishek

Kolkata: Campaigning for his party candidate Saayoni Ghosh of Jadavpur Lok Sabha seat, Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee accused the BJP of sowing seeds of communalism across the country while assuring that people of Bengal will reject such politics in this election.



Speaking at a public rally in Bhangor, which comes under the Jadavpur Lok Sabha seat, Abhishek said: “The people of the Jadavpur Parliamentary Constituency shall not give an inch of their land to the Bangla-Birodhi (anti-Bengal) forces who have conspired to sow the seeds of communalism across the country. The BJP’s politics of discrimination shall be completely rejected by the people of Bengal. Harmony and unity shall prevail in Jadavpur forever!”

Banerjee claimed that in the previous five phases of polling, anti-Bengal forces have been defeated and asserted that the final blow will come after the last phase on June 1. He said the people of Bengal are determined to reject communal and divisive politics.

““We will ensure that those who promote communal and divisive politics and seek to create unrest will have no political ground in West Bengal. The autocratic Narendra Modi government will be ousted from power at the Centre,” Banerjee said.

Abhishek also took a dig at the Bhangore MLA Naushad Siddiqui who belongs to the Indian Secular Front (ISF) party. He criticised Siddiqui for not speaking out against BJP’s communal politics and accused him of being a BJP agent.

“There is no place for divisive politics in the soil of West Bengal. The people of this state believe in unity in diversity,” Banerjee said. The TMC leader questioned: “Yesterday, the Calcutta High Court struck down OBC status granted to several communities in Bengal since 2010. Has the MLA commented on this?”

He claimed that after failing to win the 2021 state elections, the BJP-led Centre stopped the funds for Bengal to

exact revenge.

Banerjee reminded that it was the state government which paid the dues of the MGNREGA 100-day workers.

“But the Trinamool government has compensated for the unpaid money under the 100 days’ work programme from its own funds,” he said.

Banerjee also criticised the BJP-led Central government for being indifferent to the rising prices of essential household items and life-saving drugs, despite claiming to be pro-poor.