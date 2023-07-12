‘People of Bengal once again rejected Opposition parties’

Kolkata: With Trinamool Congress (TMC) set to sweep Panchayat polls despite the negative campaigns carried out by the Opposition parties, the party’s national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Tuesday said that people of Bengal once again rejected the Opposition parties. Banerjee also expressed his gratitude to the people of the state.



As the ruling party in the state is about to witness another significant poll victory, Banerjee on Tuesday evening on his Twitter handle said: “The dejection of the combined opposition of BJP, CPIM & INC pales in comparison to the sadness that must be felt by friends from mainstream media. Even a malicious campaign with baseless propaganda to malign the AITC State Govt in WB couldn’t sway the voters!”

Banerjee during the party’s mass outreach programme — Trinamool-e Nabajowar repeatedly said that the Opposition parties were doing propaganda and they will eventually give in to the development of the state.

The Opposition parties had called a slogan ‘no vote to Mamata’ during their election campaign but all their efforts turned to be a futile exercise on the day of poll results. The mass outreach programme led by Abhishek successfully galvanized the party’s support base in the rural areas.

“Grateful to the people for converting oppositions’ ‘NO VOTE TO MAMATA’ campaign to ‘NOW VOTE FOR MAMATA.’ With unwavering support to #TrinamooleNaboJowar, we’ll surely have a roaring mandate, paving the way for LS elections. Bengal, I thank you for all the love. #GramBanglayTMC.” Banerjee tweeted.

The election win holds great significance for political parties as it allows them to assess their organisational strengths and weaknesses ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. The Panchayat election in Bengal encompasses about 63,229 Gram Panchayat seats, 9,730 Panchayat Samiti seats and 928 Zilla Parishad seats spread across 22 districts. However, Darjeeling and Kalimpong follow a two-tier system with Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) and Siliguri Sub-divisional Council occupying the top position.

In the contest, the TMC fielded candidates for all the 928 Zilla Parishad seats, 9,419 Panchayat Samiti seats, and 61,591 Gram Panchayat seats. The BJP has put forth candidates for 897 Zilla Parishad seats, 7,032 Panchayat Samiti seats, and 38,475 Gram Panchayat seats.

Trinamool may be utilising the Panchayat polls as a platform to further strengthen its power at the grass-roots level ahead of the Lok Sabha election next year. Now, it may be a litmus test for the Opposition who are trying to reshape their organisation ahead of the 2024 Parliamentary elections.

Senior Trinamool Congress leader Babul Supriyo said: “The @BJP4India seems to be struggling to find solid ground. Their aimless attacks without evidence are truly remarkable! It’s not surprising, though. Their deep-seated fear of rejection has them grasping at straws. The people of Bengal have spoken loud and clear, shutting the door on their divisive politics once again. But isn’t it interesting how they conveniently forget to introspect before hurling accusations at others? Remember when LoP@SuvenduWB openly encouraged ballot box vandalism? The BJP’s silence was deafening!”