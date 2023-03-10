‘People of Bengal do not support strike, it affects state’s economy’

KOLKATA: On a day some organisations of state government employees called a strike and staged a demonstration in front of some of the government offices demanding a hike in Dearness Allowance (DA), Diamond Harbour MP and Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee sent across a clear message that strike cannot be supported.



While inaugurating the Charial Bridge in Budge Budge on Friday, Banerjee said he does not support any strike as it affects the state’s economy. He also added that he inaugurated the bridge on Friday as a token of protest against the agitators. The Charial Bridge will benefit more than 10 lakh people.

“DA agitators have called strike on March 10. They can call it as it is their fundamental right. We think that the people of Bengal do not support strikes that affect the state’s economy. On the same day, a bridge was inaugurated that has come up at a cost of Rs 52 crore. This is the Diamond Harbour model.”

Abhishek heaped praise on the employees who have joined their duty despite the strike. He said: “On the day when a lot of agendas were taken up by the demonstrators. Threats were perpetrated in support of the strike. I salute those state government employees who joined duty for serving people by going over individual concerns.”

He added: “Those protesting for DA, I request them to protest in Delhi. If they are Bengal’s children, they should join the fight in getting Bengal’s dues. Post the 2021 poll defeat, the BJP-led Central government has resorted to political vendetta and has blocked our rightful dues. If BJP workers face issues concerning roads, water, houses, or caste certificates, they should go to Duare Sarkar or call on Ek Daake Abhishek. I will ensure that their problems are resolved.”

Speaking about the work done at his constituency, Abhishek said: “This is the Diamond Harbour model. In the past eight years, PWD and PHE departments have sanctioned work amounting to Rs 2,500 crore in Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha constituency.”

He added: “Centre is yet to clear the state’s dues of Rs 1,15,000 crore. They failed to detect any irregularities in 100 days work schemes, Awas yojana but they are not giving state’s dues.” Elucidation on the work that would be taken up, he said: “CM Mamata Banerjee talked about Rastashree in the state Budget this year, under which we will start work on 12,000 km of roads across the state as soon as possible, maybe this month itself. In Diamond Harbour, we will prepare 700 roads with the state government’s funds. The work for the same will begin in another 15-20 days. When the Maheshtala flyover was made, many claimed that the roads beneath the flyover were in poor condition. Despite multiple attempts by authorities, it falls into a state of disarray every monsoon,” Banerjee said