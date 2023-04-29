People here voted for BJP, now the latter is halting state’s dues: Abhishek

Kolkata/ Maynaguri: Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee urged the people of Bengal to vote for their rights in the upcoming Panchayat and the Parliamentary elections next year which will provide them with the strength to snatch their pending rightful dues of 100 days’ work that the Centre has not disbursed for the state.



He also stated that the people of the region voted for the BJP and now these leaders were writing to the Centre to stop their dues.

“The benefits of social schemes like Lakshmir Bhandar initiated by Didi (Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee) have reached all irrespective of the parties they have voted for. However, Modiji (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) has stopped funds for 100 days work, rural roads and rural housing for Bengal as an act of vengeance after being defeated in the 2021 Assembly elections. Didi is crediting money to your bank accounts for Lakshmir Bhandar while Modiji is taking it away in the garb of Aadhaar-PAN linkage,” Abhishek said while addressing a public meeting at Maynaguri in Jalpaiguri on Saturday that marked the fifth day of his Jana Sanjog Yatra.

He reiterated that over 20 lakh people in Jalpaiguri are sitting at home after putting in their hard labour under the 100 days work scheme with the Centre refusing to pay their dues.

The total number of workers facing a similar fate in the entire state is about 2 crore 65 lakh.

“The Centre has alleged corruption in the Gram Panchayat level for non-release of funds. But I challenge the Centre that if they can point out a single case of irregularity in the list that has been forwarded, I will leave politics,” he added.

He claimed that the BJP, particularly the local leaders, are demanding a separate state of North Bengal to serve its “own narrow interests” and not for the development of the region.

“BJP believes in separatism and balkanisation of a region to serve its narrow interests and not for development. However, neither the separate statehood agenda will be realised, nor any development initiatives will be undertaken,” he added.

He further maintained that the recently launched Pathasree-Rastashree scheme by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee ensured the refurbishment of at least two metalled roads in each Panchayat area in Jalpaiguri.

“This has happened irrespective of the fact that half of the 80 Gram Panchayats had gone to BJP in the last rural body elections. We don’t believe in discrimination like the Modi government, which is depriving West Bengal of its dues,” he said.

Criticising the BJP for the North Bengal shutdown over the Kaliaganj deaths on Friday, Banerjee said it was borrowing “such culture” from the CPI(M).

“People got to see the true face of BJP during yesterday’s (Friday) bandh as they tried to forcibly paralyse normal life. Bandh culture was the hallmark of CPI(M) and the BJP has borrowed it from them,” he remarked.

Before the rally, Abhishek offered prayers at a local temple and had lunch at the house of a villager in Domohani.

Later in the day, he addressed a public meeting at Rajganj and met women achievers of the district.