People gear up for Abhishek’s rally on March 18

BALURGHAT: Abhishek Banerjee, Trinamool national general secretary will be visiting Gangarampur on March 18.



He will be attending an election campaign at Gangarampur Stadium. Biplab Mitra, the TMC candidate of Balurghat Lok Sabha constituency has set a target of gathering two lakh people for the event.

Mitra held a meeting with the TMC leadership at Buniadpur’s Sukanta Bhavan on Friday. In the meeting, he mentioned that Abhishek Banerjee is going to hold a meeting at Gangarampur Stadium on March 18. Biplab Mitra said: “We have already set a target of gathering two lakh people for Abhishek Banerjee’s public meeting. We are positive that Abhishek Banerjee’s meeting will be very successful.” There is a lot of excitement and enthusiasm surrounding Abhishek Banerjee’s visit, said

local residents.

“From the meeting in Gangarampur, Abhishek Banerjee will give us a message on the strategies to adopt for the Lok Sabha elections. Balurghat Lok Sabha constituency is now in BJP’s possession. Our aim is to capture this LS seat and for this, we will come together with the leaders and workers of all levels of the party to campaign for the Lok Sabha elections. I hope the voters of Balurghat Lok Sabha constituency will not disappoint us,” added Mitra. According to political observers, Abhishek Banerjee’s campaign in South Dinajpur will help boost and rejuvenate TMC workers. With renewed energy they will definitely go all out to reclaim this seat from the BJP.