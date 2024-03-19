‘People face health issues as Siliguri enveloped in thick smoke’

Siliguri: Siliguri city and its surrounding areas are enveloped in thick smoke during the night time. Due to this, many people, including children and senior citizens are facing breathing problems while many are even suffering from eye burning problems.



Owing to this, people are unable to venture outside during the night, resulting in panic among people. Environmentalists and the administration have already started discussing the matter.

Dipyajyoti Chakraborty, an environmentalist of Siliguri said: “This situation could be seen from the last few years in Siliguri. I was unable to get out of my house after 9 pm. This is creating health issues among people and children too. Experts should do a survey to investigate the cause and the administration should take steps accordingly to stop such incidents.”

He further said: “Generally during this season, fire incidents happen inside forests. Many people, especially druggists or intoxicated people, set dry leaves on fire inside the forest which resulted in thick smoke.”

Recently, fire incidents happened in different areas of Baikunthapur Forest and Sukna Forest under the Kurseong Forest Division. The fire incidents happened on Tuesday afternoon in the forest near DEMU shed in Junction area. One fire engine doused the blaze. The Forest department has already started taking steps to prevent such incidents. Shyama Prasad Chakladar, Range officer of Dabgram Range of Baikunthapur Forest Division said: “We are vigilant. Patrolling has been increased in the forest. Some people set fire to dry leaves and fled from the spot. We are already searching for them. More precautions are being taken in forest areas.” Biswanath Pratab, Divisional Forest Officer of Mahananda Wildlife Division said: “Some fire incidents happened under Darjeeling Wildlife Division as well but the situation is under control. Necessary steps are being taken by the Forest department.”

Meanwhile, many people alleged that the smoke is coming from the dumping ground in Siliguri when fire catches from dry leaves due to methane gas.

However, Gautam Deb, Mayor of Siliguri, said that no fire incident happened at the dumping ground. This smoke is coming from forest areas like Sukna, Baikunthapur etc. On Tuesday, he held an emergency meeting regarding the issue at the office of Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) with officials of SMC, councillors, Member-Mayor-In-Council.

“Many people intentionally set fire in the forest. We asked the police and forest to take strict action against this. If anyone is caught setting fire in the forest, they will be arrested immediately under non-bailable sections. Police patrolling will be increased,” said Deb. He further said that to increase the security around the dumping ground, more CCTV cameras will be installed there.