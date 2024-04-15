People celebrate ‘Poila Baisakh’ with gusto

Kolkata: ‘Poila Baisakh’ or Bengali New Year was celebrated with gusto and vigour in the city on Sunday despite the rising heat and uncomfortable weather. The maximum temperature recorded was 38 degree Celsius and minimum was 27 degree Celsius.



The crowds doubled in malls and market places around evening after the weather became slightly bearable but throughout the day, popular spots in the city like Victoria Memorial, Alipore Zoo and Eco Park bustled with crowds coming out to enjoy the New Year.

Apart from the popular hangout spots in the city, crowds were seen at popular restaurants in the city as people stepped out to relish popular Bengali food. To cater the same, restaurants across the city offered special menu for the day including Tok Dal, Alu Uucche Bhaja with posto (poppy seeds) and Hilsa Bhapa, amongst others.

Five days ahead of Bengali New Year, markets in the city are bustling with crowds looking for shops offering the latest fashion at cheap prices and eateries offering a variety of Bengali dishes.

According to a shopper at Hatibagan, people buy new clothes ahead of the ‘Poila Baisakh’ and buying gold jewellery is also a practice amongst people. Business owners buy new ledgers to open on the day of New Year, a practice which is called ‘Haal Katha.’

Schools across the state have been asked to tweak their menu for the day, which will be observed on Monday and try including food items like egg curry and sweets, amongst others in the menu to celebrate the first day of Bengali New Year.

For a school in Kolkata, the community kitchen has been asked to provide a special meal of egg curry, fried rice and a sweet for children on ‘Poila Baisakh.’ On a usual day, students are fed dal, rice and a vegetable curry while eggs are reserved for only Wednesdays.