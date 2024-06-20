People assault 2 over rumours of being child lifters

Kolkata: Two persons were assaulted and police were also attacked on Wednesday at Kajipara in Barasat over a rumour about child lifters. According to sources, on Wednesday, a woman and a man were about to board a toto from Kajipara area when some anonymous persons claimed that the duo was a child lifter.

As soon as the word spread, people surrounded the woman and her friend and started assaulting them without any verification. When police arrived and tried to stop the violent mob, they were attacked as well. A few police cars were vandalised by the mob.

Having no other way, cops resorted to lathi charge in order to disperse the violent mob. Later, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Vidyagar Ajinkya Anant was seen talking to local residents and assuring them that the information about the child lifters doing rounds in the area was false. The SDPO said that a section of people were deliberately spreading rumour. Police on Wednesday arrested some people who were seen recording the incident of assault and spreading rumors on

social media.