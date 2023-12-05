‘People are being misinformed by BJP leaders’

Siliguri: While organising “Paray Paray Didir Khela, Amar Para Shobar Shera,” a game show organised by a non-political organisation to sensitise the masses on the West Bengal government’s welfare projects and schemes, the organisers made a startling discovery.



When they asked people about various state projects and schemes, many people replied that these were launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Members of the organisation are planning to bring this to the notice of the Chief Minister during her visit to Siliguri. They are planning to submit a memorandum to the Chief Minister regarding the programme and their findings.

Gautam Goswami, an organiser, said: “When we organised the game in the rural areas, especially, in areas where the BJP is in power, we found out that people are unaware of the projects launched by the state government. Even if they have heard of the programmes and schemes, they have been misinformed that the Prime Minister and the Union Government have implemented these. The BJP is manipulating people for electoral gains.”

“We believe that they will again use this tactic in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Therefore, we are trying to meet our Chief Minister and inform her about this when she visits Siliguri. If we cannot meet her, we will hand over a memorandum.”

To learn about various schemes of the state government while playing fun games, a social organisation in Siliguri has come up with a unique game.

Conch-blowing competition in the name of ‘Swastha Saathi’, and a slow cycle race in the name of ‘Sabuj Saathi’ form an integral part of the games that are aimed at educating the masses on various welfare projects and benefits. The programme was launched on September 10. Till now, 9 episodes have been completed.