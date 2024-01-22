People across North Bengal take part in ‘Harmony rally’

Siliguri/ Raiganj/ Cooch Behar/Jalpaiguri: People from all faiths marched in Sanhati Yatras in different districts of North Bengal focussing on “unity in diversity.” The rallies were organised by the TMC to “keep the social fabric intact and preserve the true essence of Bengal.”

A Sanhati Yatra was organised in Siliguri with a message of unity in diversity. The rally started from Baghajatin Park in Siliguri on Monday. Papiya Ghosh, president of Darjeeling district Trinamool Congress, Gautam Deb, the Mayor of Siliguri and senior TMC leader, Ranjan Sarkar, deputy mayor, Alok Chakraborty, the chairman of Darjeeling district TMC and other TMC leaders were present in the rally.

The rally crossed Kali Mandir, Jama Masjid and Gurdwara and ended near Panitanki More with a public address.

“We have taken out the rally as per the instructions given by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The motive of the rally is to spread a message of unity, to respect all the religions along with our own culture and religion. Representatives of all the religions walked in the rally,” said Papiya Ghosh.

Meanwhile, Gautam Deb started his day by singing Ram bhajan to give respect to Lord Ram. Deb said: “We should respect all religions. Lord Ram and Maa Sita are in my heart. We have taken out the rally to spread a message of unity in diversity.” On the occasion of consecration of Ram Temple in Ayodhya, processions were taken out in different areas of Siliguri. A large police contingent was deployed in different parts of the town to prevent any untoward incident.

A similar rally led by Krishna Kaliyani, TMC MLA of Raiganj. The rally started from NS Road on Monday. People representing different faiths participated in this rally. Krishna Kalyani said: “From our rally we gave a message to people that religion is a personal matter but we have to respect each other’s religions. We also condemned the politicisation of religion.”

In Cooch Behar the procession proceeded from Station Chowpati through Suniti Road and concluded at the District TMC party office. Abhijit De Bhowmik, Cooch Behar district TMC president, expressed happiness in the construction of the Ram Temple but emphasised the rejection of those engaging in religiously motivated politics. In Alipurduar, the yatra commenced at 2 pm from the BM club ground and culminated at Alipurduar Court More after a roadshow.

In Jalpaiguri, TMC district president Mahua Gope led a rally from Samaj Para. “BJP is trying to polarize people in the name of religion. It is all aimed at elections. Politicisation of religion should immediately stop,” stated Gope.