Peon grading papers in MP: TMC ‘exposes BJP’s hypocrisy’

Kolkata: As the BJP allegedly attempts to politicize the cancellation of over 25,000 teaching and non-teaching posts in Bengal, the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Wednesday hit back, accusing the saffron party of blatant double standards.

The TMC cited a recent case from BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh, where a video surfaced showing a peon evaluating answer scripts at a government college in Narmadapuram district. Slamming the BJP for its “glaring hypocrisy,” TMC leaders questioned the credibility of the education system under the so-called “Double-Engine” government.

TMC spokesperson Riju Dutta said: “While BJP leaders cheer the cancellation of nearly 26,000 appointments in Bengal, a peon in Madhya Pradesh is seen grading answer sheets. Let that sink in.” He added: “This is the same Madhya Pradesh that gave us the Vyapam scam—where over 40 people connected to the case, including doctors and civil servants, died under mysterious circumstances. Where is the outrage now?”

Finance minister Chandrima Bhattacharya raised deeper concerns: “If one peon is caught on camera, how many more are doing the same? Who is holding the system accountable? The BJP finds its voice only when it comes to Bengal, not when it must confront the rot within its own ruled states...”