Pending wages for 100 days work: TMC to collect signs of workers

ALIPURDUAR: A signature collection campaign will be carried out in Alipurduar district by Trinamool Congress. Signatures of workers who have not received payments for the 100 days work scheme are being collected. The party has plans to send one crore letters to the Prime Minister demanding the release of state’s funds for the 100 days work scheme from the Central government. Preparations have begun to collect letters signed by daily wage workers in Alipurduar district by TMC.



Abhishek Banerjee, TMC’s national general secretary, while addressing a huge gathering on Saturday at Baburhat in Alipurduar had made public this proposal. During this public meeting, he had stated that massive protests would be taken out in Delhi and one crore letters would be sent to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding the release of Centre’s share of money under various heads, including the 100 days work scheme.

“Give me one crore signatures and I assure you that I will get the money the Centre has withheld from us for 100 days’ work. One crore letters from the people of Bengal will be sent to the PM demanding the state’s dues for 100 days’ work’,’ Banerjee had stated.

On Monday, a core committee meeting was held at the office of the Alipurduar district TMC. The meeting was held in the presence of the district president of Alipurduar district TMC, Prakash Chik Baraik, district chairman Mridul Goswami, and other leaders of the TMC. It has been decided that letters with signatures will be collected from April 16.

The district president of Alipurduar District Trinamool Congress said: “As per our national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee’s instructions, we will be collecting letters signed by workers with job card holders from April 16. There are a total of 1292 booths in Alipurduar district, and our workers and leaders will reach each and every booth within this month, and collect the signed letter from job card holders.” “It has been decided in the meeting that we will also reach out to people who do not support TMC but have been affected by the Centre’s decision to withhold funds for 100 days work and collect signed letters from them as well,” he had said.