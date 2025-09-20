Peerless invests Rs 1,100 cr in core sectors

Kolkata: The Peerless Group, which began as a small savings company and has since grown into a multi-business conglomerate, is investing Rs 1,100 crore across sectors, with healthcare and real estate as the key drivers, while it is also exiting its insurance business.

At a press conference on Friday, chairman Partha Bhattacharya, managing director Jayanta Roy, and Supriyo Sinha, executive director, announced that group revenue had risen from Rs 530 crore in FY22 to Rs 812 crore in FY25, reflecting steady growth towards its long-term vision. Of the total investment commitment, over Rs 300 crore was spent in FY25 alone, largely in hospital and real estate projects.

They also highlighted that the success has also been possible due to the cooperation from the West Bengal government, which adheres to its principle “Bengal means Business”.

In the healthcare business, Peerless has emphasised both efficiency and expansion.

The hospital EBITDA margin has improved from 12 per cent before the pandemic to 19 per cent in recent years. The company has also expanded beyond West Bengal for the first time by acquiring a 250-bed hospital in Guwahati, inaugurated in July 2025 by the Assam Chief Minister.

At Panchasayar in Kolkata, the 11-storey SK Roy Institute of Oncological Services, with a state-of-the-art cancer facility, is nearing completion and is expected to be operational by mid-2026, taking the campus bed strength to 670.

On the real estate front, the group launched “Trayam,” a landmark mixed-use project in New Town, Kolkata, in June. Marketed as a space where residents can “live, work and play” at one address, the project has already received strong bookings, with several apartments sold within a

month of launch.

Peerless also said its corporate social responsibility (CSR) spend rose to 3.2 per cent of profits in 2025, above the mandated two per cent, impacting more than 40,000 people through healthcare and education initiatives such

as the Gadadhar Abhyudaya Prakalpa.

Meanwhile, when asked by Millennium Post whether the state government has renewed the lease for Peerless Hotel at Esplanade, Bhattacharya said the original contract required the renewal application to be filed six months prior to expiry, a step the group says it completed a year in advance.

He added that the second condition was agreeing to the state’s indicated lease price. “We have agreed to that too. Now it’s in the process of getting renewed,” he said.