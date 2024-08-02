Peerless Group to invest Rs 1K cr in next 3 yrs

Kolkata: Kolkata-based Peerless Group has announced its plans to invest around



Rs 1000 crore in its healthcare and mixed-use real estate projects in the next three years.

At a press conference, Peerless chairman Partha Sarathi Bhattacharyya is learnt to have said: “We are planning to launch this facility in 2026. We are also open to acquisitions in the healthcare space”.

The group is developing a mixed-use real estate project, Trayam, in Kolkata, featuring retail, commercial and residential complexes.

“Total investment in the project will be around Rs 500 crore. The project will be launched this year… (and) completed in the next four years,” Bhattacharyya added. The group is developing a 160-bed cancer-care facility, SK Roy Institute of Oncology Services (SRIOS), at an investment of around Rs. 500 crore.

Jayanta Roy, Managing Director, said the group is focusing more on its ‘consumer facing’ businesses for future growth. “We have closed down our retail loan business, which constituted around 1 per cent of the group profit… as PGFI received the licence of an NBFC-investment and credit company (NBFC-ICC). Now the group is turning to much more dynamism,” Roy added. The group’s turnover reportedly stood at around Rs. 961 crore in the last financial year.