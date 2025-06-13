Peerless General Finance & Investment launches ‘Trayam’, a mixed-use project in New Town

KOLKATA: In today’s fast-paced life, where family time is shrinking by the day, just imagine living in a ‘city within a city’. A spacious, well-designed apartment packed with all the modern comforts, a swimming pool to wash off the day’s stress, lush landscaped lawns where your kids can run free, shaded walkways where elderly parents can take peaceful strolls, a fully-equipped clubhouse and gym to keep active, malls for your partner to shop to their heart’s content and even a multiplex for those spontaneous late-night movies.

Sounds like something out of a dream or maybe a scene from a feel-good film, right? But here’s the twist... it’s all real. Peerless General Finance and Investment Co Ltd (PGFI) is turning this dream into a reality with Trayam, a landmark mixed-use real estate project that’s bringing the ‘live, work, play’ lifestyle to New Town Action Area 1, Kolkata.

With 71 exclusive 3 and 4 BHK luxury residences, Trayam is nestled in a tranquil 2.67-acre enclave. This location doesn’t just boast serenity, it offers seamless connectivity too, with a Metro station just a stone’s throw away and easy access to major arterial roads. On site? An upscale mall and premium office spaces, all part of a grand vision to let you live, work and play without ever leaving your address.

“Trayam is a city-within-a-city,” said Jayanta Roy, Managing Director, PGFI. “It’s our bridge to luxury living. With Trayam, we’re aiming to shift how urban dwellers experience city life... one that’s more inward-looking, integrated, and community-driven,” he added. So why a mixed-use project combining residential, commercial, and office spaces? Roy said: “Our research showed nearly 70 per cent of Rajarhat’s population is under 35.

This generation craves convenience, rich experiences and time-saving lifestyles. Trayam offers it all, under one roof.” To bring this vision to life, PGFI has roped in global players, Singapore-based HB Design as chief architect and L&T as construction partner. “Our approach to Trayam is holistic,” added Arnab Basu, Executive vice-president, Operations. “We’re not just delivering homes. We’re curating a way of life,” he added. Bookings are already open, with possession slated for the end of Q3 FY 2029.

The 3 BHK units, around 1600 sq ft, are priced at approximately Rs 2.45 crore. The 4 BHKs, offering about 2200 sq ft of space, come in at approximately Rs 3.6 crore. The residential towers are decked out with everything from a swimming pool, sauna, and party hall to a serene library and pavilion. Keeping sustainability and modern needs in mind, PGFI is also introducing EV charging bays, solar panels and a compactor for waste management.

And when it comes to leisure and lifestyle, Trayam doesn’t hold back. Expect a food court, shopping arcade, fine-dining restaurants, and nightclubs in the retail and F&B zone. The commercial block will feature 7 floors of modern office space, each around 9,073 sq ft.

“We did extensive buyer research to understand what today’s Kolkata home-seekers really want,” said Supriyo Sinha, Executive Director, Business Transformation & Corporate Strategy.