Pedong fire claims three lives, including a minor

Darjeeling: Three members of a family including a minor girl were charred to death in a fire in remote Pedong in the Kalimpong district.The minor son, who used to live elsewhere is the lone survivor of the family.



A fire broke out at the house of Ramkumar Biswakarma, at Mairong Basti, Lower Newang under Pedong at around 10.30 pm on Saturday. 42-year-old Ramkumar Bishwakarma; his wife 32-year-old Leela Darji and her 5-year-old daughter Urmila Darji died on the spot. His minor son was staying at a relative’s house in Lava Bazar since 3 years ago, hence survived. “During preliminary enquiry no foul play was reported or detected.

Magisterial inquest has been done, UD case has been started, body sent for post mortem to know the actual cause of death. Forensic science laboratory team has been called for ascertaining the actual cause of fire,” informed Srihari Pandey, Superintendent of Police, Kalimpong