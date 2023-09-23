Pedestrian injured after a portion of building collapses

Kolkata: A pedestrian was injured after a portion of a cornice of an old building at Deshapran Sasmal Road under Charu Market Police Station area in south Kolkata caved in on Saturday morning.



According to sources, a slab accidentally fell on the head of the pedestrian injuring him severely at around 9 am. He was rushed to MR Bangur Hospital. The person identified as Chandan Burman (36) is a resident of Midnapore.

It has been raining since last night and when the incident took place there was quite a heavy downpour. Another pedestrian who was at the same site, however, escaped unhurt.

The three-storey building that caved in was declared dangerous by Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) and was vacated two years back.

The police barricaded the place and the building department of Kolkata Municipal Corporation has already started demolishing the portion of the building that caved in.