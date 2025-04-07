‘Peaceful’ Ram Navami celebrations amidst police vigil

Kolkata: Despite apprehension of political disturbance over the celebration of Ram Navami, no incident of law and order deterioration was reported on Sunday from anywhere in the state.

Additional Director General (ADG), Law and Order, of the state police, Jawed Shamim told Millennium Post: “The situation is peaceful and no incident related to Ram Navami celebration was reported till evening. Adequate arrangements were made to maintain law and order.” Sunday morning onwards, adequate police personnel were deployed in the city as well as in the entire state where Ram Navami celebrations were scheduled to take place. Commissioner of Police (CP), Kolkata, Manoj Kumar Verma visited several areas to check the deployment and the on-ground situation. A large number of police forces were deployed in the Shibpur area of Howrah where a clash took place during the Ram Navami celebration in 2023, resulting in the death of one person.

In Kolkata, about 3,000 police personnel were deployed while in Howrah, police arranged for a two layer security system in the vulnerable areas where rallies were planned. Commissioner of Police (CP), Howrah, Praveen Kumar Tripathi along with several other IPS officers escorted the rally. Calcutta High Court had ordered the rally organisers not to brandish any metal weapon during the rallies. However, violation of the court order about carrying arms was reported from several areas in the state. However, a state police officer said that it will be verified after checking the footage.

Meanwhile, late on Sunday night, in a post on X, Kolkata Police said: “With reference to an alleged incident at Park Circus, it is clarified that no permission was taken for any procession, nor did any such movement occur in the area. Upon receiving information about damage to a vehicle, police intervened promptly to restore order. A case is being registered to investigate the matter. Public is advised not to heed any rumours.”