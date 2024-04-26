Peaceful polls in Balurghat, voter turnout stood at 72.30% till 5 pm

BALURGHAT: As of 5 pm, the Balurghat Lok Sabha constituency recorded a 72.30 per cent voter turnout, with reports indicating a peaceful polling process despite the intense heat. Sparse crowds were observed during early morning and afternoon voting, though some booths saw increased activity before sunrise.

No major incidents were reported across various booths, including Tapan, Gangarampur, Harirampur, Kushmandi, Kumarganj and Hili. However, there was a skirmish at Booth number 100 of Patiram Vivekananda High School for Girls, where Trinamool Congress (TMC) activists confronted BJP candidate Sukanta Majumdar, leading to clashes between party supporters.

Allegations surfaced regarding fake voters and tampering of a few EVMs during the polling process. Additionally, there were accusations against Central forces, with claims of mistreatment towards a toto driver and interference with sick and elderly voters’ transportation.

In Haripur Booth belonging to the Itahar Assembly constituency, a BJP agent was reportedly killed, prompting accusations against TMC, which they denied. TMC also filed complaints, primarily concerning EVM-

related issues. BJP candidate Sukanta Majumdar alleged voter suppression in areas like Narai and Itahar in Gangarampur.

Incidentally, voting facilities, especially for specially-abled voters at Booth number 20 of Balurghat Girls’ High School, were commended, though improvements in toilet conditions were suggested. While some voters expressed satisfaction, others complained of non-cooperation by BSF personnel at certain booths, such as Srikrishnapur and Haripukur.

Candidates from BJP, TMC and Left parties, including Sukanta Majumdar, Biplab Mitra and Jayadeb Siddhanta, cast their votes early in the morning, “expressing confidence in their victory despite challenges faced during the election process.”

Bijin Krishna, District Election Officer, South Dinajpur, reported: “About 282 complaints lodged with the Election Commission, with 271 resolved and 11 pending. Quick Response Teams were deployed to address emerging issues throughout the constituency.”