‘Peaceful polls’: About 72% turnout in 3 LS seats in state till 5 pm

Darjeeling: Polling passed off by and large peacefully in the second phase on Friday with Darjeeling, Balurghat and Raiganj Lok Sabha constituencies going to polls. Voter turnout of over 72 per cent was registered till 5 pm, an EC official said.



There were, however, reports of EVM malfunctioning in these constituencies. Polling per cent was less in Darjeeling as it recorded 73.64 per cent polls at 6 pm while Balurghat recorded 72.30 per cent and Raiganj 71.87 per cent till 5 pm.

Senior TMC leaders Bratya Basu and Chandrima Bhattacharya held a press conference in Kolkata on Friday evening, where they expressed their confidence about winning the three Lok Sabha seats that went to polls on Friday.

Bratya Basu said: “Since this morning, BJP has tried to disturb the peace of the election. We have noticed that there were malfunctions in EVMs and VVPAD in three LS constituencies, especially in Balurghat. Therefore, there were delays in casting votes. The results on June 4 will definitely show, people of Bengal through the ballot, that the power of Bengal will be in the hands of the daughter of Bengal.”

He also criticized Sukanta Majumder, the state president of the BJP and BJP candidate from Balurghat. “On this day, the candidate tried to create chaos and misbehaved with the Inspector-In-Charge.”

Chandrima Bhattacharya said: “After June 4, BJP candidates from Cooch Behar and Balurghat will go on leave. Thereafter, the BJP will have no power. During the recent poll, BJP candidates attempted to stop people from casting votes and also tried to stop women. However, a large number of women have cast their votes. BJP candidate Raju Bista used provocative language against people and instigated Central Forces by saying that the forces should fire at them. We have lodged a complaint with ECI against this.”

In Raiganj there were no incidents of violence with people casting their votes enthusiastically despite the blazing heat. Sana Akhtar, the Superintendent of Police of Raiganj Police district stated: “Polling passed off peacefully in the Raignaj constituency. No incident of violence was reported.”

The constituency witnessed a triangular fight with Krishna Kalyani of TMC, Kartick Chandra Apul of BJP and Ali Imran Ramz of the Left Front Congress alliance endorsing that the polls had gone off peacefully.

In the Balurghat constituency there were reports of minor skirmishes between TMC and BJP supporters. There were allegations also levelled against the BSF that in some border villages they had not allowed voters to vote despite having Indian Identification Cards.

Bijin Krishna, District Election Officer, South Dinajpur, reported: “ About 282 complaints lodged with the Election Commission, with 271 resolved and 11 pending. Quick Response Teams were deployed to address emerging issues throughout the constituency.”

In this constituency too there was a triangular contest between Sukanta Majumdar of the BJP; Biplab Mitra of the TMC and Jayadeb Siddhanta of the Left Congress alliance.

Polls passed off peacefully in the Darjeeling constituency with no reports of any major untoward incident. Raju Bista, the BJP candidate and the sitting MP, alleged that in about 54 booths in Chopra, Trinamool workers were intimidating voters with guns.

“Why aren’t the Central Forces using the guns they have? I have appealed for re-poll in those 54 booths in Chopra,” he stated.

Gautam Deb, Mayor of Siliguri strongly condemned his words and said: “BJP is trying to win elections by shedding blood whereas we want peaceful elections. These words are provocative.”

He accused the BJP of fomenting trouble. Bista had to confront “Go Back” slogans in many places of the plains. In the constituency the fight is mainly between Bista of the BJP; Gopal Lama of the TMC and Munish Tamang of the Left-Congress combine.