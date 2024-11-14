Peaceful by-elections in 6 Assembly seats record 69.29% polling till 5 pm

Kolkata: Barring some stray incidents, the by-elections in six Assembly constituencies (ACs) in Bengal passed off peacefully with a total voting percentage of 69.29 till 5 pm on Wednesday, as shared by the Election Commission.

Taldangra AC in Bankura registered the highest voting percentage of 75.20 per cent followed by Haroa in North 24-Parganas which witnessed 73.95 per cent polling. Midnapore saw a 71.85 per cent voter turnout.

The two constituencies in North Bengal namely Sitai (SC) in Cooch Behar and Madarihat (ST) in Alipurduar saw 66.35 and 64.14 per cent polling, respectively. Naihati in North 24-Parganas, which is mostly an urban area, witnessed the lowest voting percentage of 62.10 per cent.

About 77 complaints related to polling were received at the office of the state Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) among which 65 were from BJP.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) vice-president Joyprakash Majumdar lodged a written complaint with the poll panel alleging intimidation by BJP goons at Binnaguri tea garden area and urged the Commission to take appropriate measures.

The Commission rubbished the allegations made by BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari who had posted in his X handle that a BJP worker was put under house arrest at Midnapore Sadar block and the police is keeping an eye on his residence.

The poll panel sought a report from the district administration and found no truth in it.A TMC leader was shot dead by unidentified miscreants outside a local tea shop at Bhatpara in North 24-Parganas. Though the murder did not have any connection with the polling, the Commission sought a report from the district administration.The poll panel directed the police and central forces to keep a watch in connection with the alleged assault on BJP’s mandal president at Satpati in Salboni, West Midnapore ruling out any connection of by-election in the matter. In Madarihat in the afternoon, the car of BJP candidate Rahul Lohar was allegedly vandalised while he was visiting a polling booth.Lohar also alleged that he was manhandled by TMC workers in booths he visited. EVM machines malfunctioned at a handful of polling booths though the Commission took measures to replace them at an earliest so that polling is not hampered.