Peace rally: ‘We pray for peace in our country and the world’

Kolkata: The members of the Bengal Christian Council conducted a Peace Rally on Saturday.



In an issued statement, it said: “In today’s Peace Rally we are praying for peace in our country and the world. We pray for Manipur that peace and good sense may prevail and for an end to the violence, looting, arson and abuse. We pray for the victims of violence and abuse for their healing, restoration and rehabilitation and that all concerned may come together to find ways and means for a solution to the prevailing conflict.”

The statement further claimed: “The Church pays no heed to caste, creed or religion and through its service to all sections of the people of this country has helped to lay the foundations for a wider and deeper fraternity based on love, justice, forgiveness and solidarity.” It further said that under the leadership and guidance of Revd. Dr. Paritosh Canning, Bengal Christian Council and Bishop of Calcutta is making an all-out effort to reach out to all the sections of the society with special emphasis on women’s Empowerment by

encouraging self-sufficiency, skill training, rehabilitation, especially for trafficking victims/survivors.