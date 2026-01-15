PBSSM launches digital learning modules to aid students

Kolkata: To promote self-learning among students from the primary level, the Paschim Banga Samagra Siksha Mission (PBSSM) under the state Education Department has developed audio-visual learning resources and uploaded them on the Banglar Siksha portal.

The initiative assumes importance against the backdrop of complaints that many teachers have been unable to conduct regular classes in recent months due to the heavy workload associated with the ongoing SIR of the voter list in the state.

Eminent subject teachers from government and government-aided schools have contributed to the preparation of these digital contents. So far, 404 such resources have been created and uploaded on the Banglar Siksha portal. “This is an ongoing process and more resource materials will be uploaded for the benefit of students,” an Education Department official said. Separate subject-specific videos have been developed for each class. While 404 videos have been created, they cover 387 subjects. Students can access the videos on their parents’ mobile phones at home, and in schools with smart classrooms, the content can also be viewed during classroom hours.

The highest number of e-contents, 113, has been prepared for Class X, followed by 109 for Class IX.

For higher secondary classes, 56 contents have been developed for Class XI and 43 for Class XII. For Classes III, IV, V, VI, VII and VIII, the number of e-contents prepared stands at 7, 2, 6, 10, 14 and 24 respectively.

The State Project Director of PBSSM has requested District Inspectors of Schools to ensure effective dissemination of the resources among students, guardians and teachers. The contents are to be discussed during parent-teacher meetings, displayed prominently on school premises and highlighted during classroom interactions. Feedback on usage and suggestions are to be collected and shared with PBSSM.

The Banglar Siksha Classroom is a flagship digital education initiative of PBSSM, aimed at providing free, equitable and easy access to quality digital learning resources across subjects and classes, in line with the existing school curriculum.