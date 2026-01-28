PBSSM directs districts to promote Banglar Shiksha Classroom esources

Kolkata: The Paschim Banga Samagra Shiksha Mission (PBSSM) has directed district education authorities across the state to ensure wider dissemination and use of digital learning materials available under the Banglar Shiksha Classroom initiative among students, teachers and guardians.

In a communication to district education officers and district inspectors of schools for secondary and primary education, PBSSM said 404 audio-visual learning resources have been developed and uploaded on the Banglar Shiksha portal under the Online Classroom section. The materials, prepared by teachers from government and government-aided schools, cover multiple subjects across classes in line with the existing school curriculum.

According to the data shared, the highest number of e-content resources have been developed for Classes X (113) and IX (109), followed by Classes XI (56) and XII (43). Content has also been created for Classes VIII (24), VII (14), VI (10), V (6), III (7) and IV (2).

The Banglar Shiksha Classroom is a flagship digital education initiative of the state School Education Department, aimed at providing free and equitable access to digital learning content to students across the state. PBSSM said the development of digital resources is an ongoing process and additional materials will be added in due course.

District authorities have been asked to circulate the class-wise list of available resources to all schools and ensure effective outreach. Schools have been advised to discuss the initiative during parent-teacher meetings, display information at prominent locations on campus and inform students during classes.

The mission has also directed that feedback on usage and suggestions for improvement be collected and shared with PBSSM. The communication further included direct links to the Banglar Shiksha Classroom on the state education portal and its YouTube playlists, along with details of E-Vidya TV West Bengal channels catering to inclusive education through sign language, and for primary, upper primary, secondary and higher secondary levels.