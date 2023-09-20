Payment method for V-Cs, state univ officials may be altered

The state government is likely to bring a change in the pattern of payment to the Vice Chancellors (V-Cs) and other officials of the state universities.

State Home Secretary B P Gopalika, on Wednesday, chaired a meeting with the finance officers of 11 universities across the state at Nabanna where the new mode of payment was proposed by the state.

According to Nabanna sources, the salaries of the V-Cs, professors and other office staff of the universities will be disbursed from the state treasury. Presently, the salaries of those associated with the universities are provided through the own account of the respective varsities.

“The matter was discussed in today’s (Wednesday) meeting. Nothing has been finalised as yet,” a Nabanna official said. According to sources, a similar centralised method of payment for general provident funds is being planned by the state government.

Finance officers of Vidyasagar University, West Bengal State University. Kalyani University, Burdwan University, Rabindra Bharati University, Gour Banga University, Malda University, North Bengal University, Kazi Nazrul University, Sidho Kanha Birsa University and Cooch Behar Panchanan Barma University, were present in the meeting.

Recently, state education minister Bratya Basu had expressed his displeasure over five V-Cs meeting the Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Sources close to Basu said that he was upset with the fact that these same V-Cs, who did not allow university registrars to meet him on the topic of expenditure revision, met the Central minister without any hesitation.