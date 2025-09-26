Pay to pandal hop: Kolkata’s Durga Puja experience goes premium

KOLKATA: Dipanwita Chakraborty and her family have already managed to catch a glimpse of some of Kolkata’s most coveted Durga Puja pandals, even before Dwitiya. When she shared photos on social media, her timeline was flooded with comments asking how she managed it. Well, the answer is simple: money. Yes, we’ve all heard that money can’t buy happiness, but these days, in Kolkata’s evolving Puja scene, it can buy you a pre-darshan of the city’s hottest pandals, without queuing or jostling through crowds.

Much like pre-wedding shows, exclusive Durga Puja previews are catching on. This year, several people attended preview shows at Ballygunge Cultural, Kendua Shanti Sangha and Dum Dum Park Bharat Chakra Club with tickets in hand. Several platforms are now selling passes that grant access to anywhere from 24 to 40 pandals. While some pandal hoppers welcome this new convenience, others feel it goes against the spirit of Durga Puja.

“Now we have to pay to visit pandals? Is God on sale too?” asked Nilanjan Mitra, an IT consultant. “Durga Puja is a festival that brings people from all walks of life together. If previews are only for the rich, it excludes those who work hard all year to buy new clothes just to visit the pandals.”

Sayan Deb Chatterjee, Joint Secretary of Hazra Park Durgotsab Committee, echoed the sentiment. “Durga Puja is for everyone, irrespective of caste, gender, or social class. It should always be free. As a committee, we don’t support the commercialisation of preview shows. Sure, invitations are fine, but turning it into a paid event is like watching a film before it hits theaters.” Meanwhile, the commercial side of Puja pandal hopping is booming. What used to be the preserve of Bonedi Barir Puja has now expanded citywide. From Sasthi to Dashami, visitors can enjoy curated experiences: hop between Tala Pratyay, Sreebhumi, Mudiali, Tridhara and other major pandals, have bhog at Ballygunge Cultural, witness Sandhi Puja and Dhunuchi Naach, and even enjoy dinner packages. Prices range from Rs 3,000 to Rs 7,000, with special packages to witness the immersion ceremony at Taki, complete with pick-and-drop services. At the same time, city-based socio-cultural organisation massArt held its fourth edition of the Durga Puja Art Preview Show 2025 from September 18–22. With several new features, the initiative gives global visitors an exclusive first look at Kolkata’s Durga Puja offerings before the formal festivities begin.

Supported by UNESCO since its first edition in 2022, the preview show aims to globalise Bengal’s Durga Puja art, bringing together national and international delegates, art lovers and cultural connoisseurs to witness the creativity of community artisans. This year, the massArt preview show was complimentary. “The preview show is more than just a pre-Puja event. It’s a living bridge between Bengal’s traditions and the global stage. Durga Puja is the biggest public art festival in the world and our show celebrates that on an international platform,” said Dhrubajyoti Bose Suvo, secretary of massArt.