Pawar intends to bring a Bengal-like Bill in Maha, TMC lauds the decision

Kolkata: A day after the Bengal Legislative Assembly passed the historic ‘Aparajita Bill’ to call for the strictest punishment in cases of rape, the NCP (SP) chief, Sharad Pawar on Wednesday expressed his intent to bring a similar Bill in Maharashtra.



Lauding Pawar’s decision to replicate Bengal’s anti-rape Bill to seek capital punishment for the rape convicts, Trinamool Congress said that it will further strengthen the movement against rape. The ruling party in Bengal also demanded nationwide implementation of a similar Bill so that the strictest punishment can be attributed to rape convicts. Slamming the BJP, Trinamool Congress alleged that crimes against women are on the rise in “double engine” states.

The Aparajita Women and Child (West Bengal Criminal Laws Amendment) Bill, 2024 which was passed unanimously in the Bengal Assembly on Tuesday has three main purposes ~ ensuring stringent punishment for the culprit(s), completing a swift probe and speedy dispensation of justice.

“This move is also a testament to the fact that Bengal has always led from the front in pioneering crucial reforms and is also a befitting reply to Bangla-Birodhi forces who have been trying their best to tarnish the image of Bengal, since long, on instructions of Delhi’s Zamindars,” Trinamool Congress said in its press statement on Wednesday.

Apart from targeting cases of sexual assault under the BNS, the Bill also focuses on the cases lodged under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Additionally, the anti-rape Bill also ensures the constitution of ‘Aparajita Task Force’ in every district of the State.

“What Bengal thinks today, India thinks tomorrow! Under the leadership of Smt. @MamataOfficial, GoWB is taking decisive action to ensure that women can live without fear. The Aparajita Anti-Rape Bill has prompted a leader of @PawarSpeaks’s stature to call for similar legislation in Maharashtra!” Trinamool Congress in a post on X said.

Senior Trinamool Congress leader and state Finance minister Chandrima Bhattacharya said: “Yesterday, the historic Bill was passed in the Bengal Legislative Assembly that calls for the harshest punishment of rape convicts. Taking this as an example, the other States are also planning to implement this historic move. This notable move. Bengal has shown us a new path for ensuring women’s safety.”

Reacting to the NCP (SP) Chief’s decision to replicate the Aparajita Bill, Trinamool national spokesperson and state Women and Child Development and Social Welfare minister Dr Shashi Panja wrote on X: “BENGAL SHOWS THE WAY. Now, Shri Sharad Pawar has pitched for West Bengal-like anti-rape bill in Maharashtra.”

“Mamata Banerjee has created history through the Aparajita Bill. It not only ensures capital punishment, but also calls for strict punishment for the rape convicts. This will strengthen the safety and security of women,” Trinamool spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said.