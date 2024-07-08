Patuli: Cops unearth honey trap racket

Kolkata: The police have unearthed a racket in Kolkata that befriends persons through dating apps and extorts money from them by arresting four persons, including a woman.

According to sources, one Srinjoy Sarkar who just completed his graduation was honey trapped and asked to come to a flat under the jurisdiction of Golf Green Police Station on Sunday afternoon. When he reached the address, he was wrongfully confined and allegedly assaulted with sticks. The conspirators called up his mother Rita Sarkar, a resident of Baghajatin Colony, and demanded a ransom of Rs 1,00,000 against his release.

On the basis of an immediate complaint by the victim’s mother, the Patuli Police Station lured the offenders to come to Netaji Nagar area for collecting the ransom amount as demanded and two persons namely Saikat Paul and Babu Sona Mondal were arrested.

The duo came riding on the victim’s motorcycle so that the complainant can easily identify the offenders and have no hesitation in handing over the ransom amount. The police immediately seized the motorcycle. Interrogating the arrested duo at length and pursuing their statement, the sleuths raided 2/39, Arabinda Nagar under Golf Green Police Station area where the victim was confined. He was rescued and two other accused persons namely Peter D’cruze and Anisha Das were arrested from there on Sunday late afternoon. Necessary seizures related to the racket were also recovered as evidence by the police.