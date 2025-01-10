Patton’s contactless safe wash station at Conwoo Siliguri a hit

Siliguri: Patton’s contactless safe wash station is an instant hit, drawing large crowds. Goutam Deb, Mayor of the Siliguri Municipal Corporation, visited the Patton stall at the Conwoo Siliguri 2nd Edition and observed its operation.

Designed to address the pressing need for safe and efficient handwashing during the global pandemic, Patton’s Contactless Safe Wash Station is a hands-free, foot-operated solution. Compact, durable and cost-effective, it is ideal for residential, commercial, industrial, medical and public use. The station is easy to operate and maintain, offering a practical hygiene solution for the “new normal”.

Conwoo, the largest convergence of the building construction and wood industries, has brought together professionals, manufacturers and stakeholders from architecture, engineering, woodworking, furniture manufacturing and related sectors. The event highlights cutting-edge innovations and fosters collaboration across industries, cementing its position as a leading international platform.